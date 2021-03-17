Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSTIY remained flat at $$20.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

