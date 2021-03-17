Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.41. 1,301,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,661,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $417.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $145,281.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,734.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Dagnon sold 63,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,127 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.