Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Down 7.9%

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) traded down 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.44. 1,064,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 533,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The stock has a market cap of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

