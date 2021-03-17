Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report sales of $611.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $351.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,763.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,013 shares of company stock worth $7,757,370 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. Overstock.com has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

