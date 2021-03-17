Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Overstock.com worth $22,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after acquiring an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 394,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 818.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 295,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,757,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded down $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,186. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 334.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

