Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.05% of Owens Corning worth $86,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

