Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $443,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 322.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 890,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMI opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $37.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

