Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $93.88 million and $1.03 million worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 73.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00002995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,319,845 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

