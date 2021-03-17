PAC Global 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $398,750.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 141.6% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $92.16 million and approximately $398,750.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 290.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,217,405,815 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

