PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after buying an additional 395,114 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 76.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after buying an additional 348,630 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,784,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR stock opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

