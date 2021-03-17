Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner Sells 25,000 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 423,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after acquiring an additional 506,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 378,423 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

