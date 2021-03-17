Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner Sells 25,000 Shares

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. 423,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $47.15.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
