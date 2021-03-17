PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Stock Price Down 7.9%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 728,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 600,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $795.23 million, a P/E ratio of 123.43 and a beta of 1.28.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts predict that PAE Incorporated will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in PAE in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in PAE by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAE Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAE)

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

