PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0-63.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.70 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.43–0.36 EPS.

PD traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PagerDuty has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $58.36.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $880,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 706,979 shares of company stock worth $32,535,293 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

