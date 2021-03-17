PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.43–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $264-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.63 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 126,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,827. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other PagerDuty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at $144,235,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 706,979 shares of company stock valued at $32,535,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.