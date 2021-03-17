PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.43)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $264-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.62 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.43–0.36 EPS.

PagerDuty stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,988. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 1.43.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.17.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,568,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rathi Murthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 706,979 shares of company stock valued at $32,535,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

