PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $190.45 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $10.50 or 0.00017742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.24 or 0.00465151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00594699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 222,799,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,666,182 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.