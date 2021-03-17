Pantos Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $131,260.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pantos alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00459917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00157860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00579339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,451,121 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.