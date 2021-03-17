Parachute (PAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377,149.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Parachute has traded 95.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $11.66 million and approximately $377,149.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 610,648,685 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

