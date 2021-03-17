ParallelCoin (DUO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,595.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $241,139.59 and $29,595.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.17 or 0.00351166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

