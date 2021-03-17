Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 11th total of 553,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMRF. CIBC downgraded Paramount Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $11.75 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Paramount Resources from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. 17,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.85.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.