PARK CIRCLE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PARK CIRCLE Co reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 4.2% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,411,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

