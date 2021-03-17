PARK CIRCLE Co Purchases 142,500 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the quarter. ADT comprises 2.1% of PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in ADT were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,027,693 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after buying an additional 1,223,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ADT by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after buying an additional 2,270,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ADT by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,512 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 379,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 28.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,125 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at about $15,192,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. 17,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,608,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

