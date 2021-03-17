Particl (PART) 24 Hour Volume Tops $63,932.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Particl has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $63,932.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,779,076 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,989 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

