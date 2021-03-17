Patria Investments (PAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Patria Investments stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98. Patria Investments has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAX shares. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

