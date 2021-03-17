PAX Gold Price Hits $1,763.42 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,763.42 or 0.02985741 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $148.39 million and $7.63 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.80 or 0.00636288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025122 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00034089 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a coin. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

