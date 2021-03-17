Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Reaches $762.07 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $762.07 million and approximately $72.21 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 762,152,447 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

