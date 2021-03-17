PayBX Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00055127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00665863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00070265 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars.

