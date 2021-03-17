Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce sales of $271.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $272.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $242.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.84 and its 200 day moving average is $380.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

