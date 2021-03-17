PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.43. The company had a trading volume of 152,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. The stock has a market cap of $288.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

