Paytomat Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Paytomat has a total market cap of $131,653.32 and approximately $40,385.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.37 or 0.00459917 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00061502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00157860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00055842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.00579339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.