Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.64% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $37,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.