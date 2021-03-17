Peerplays Hits Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $22,369.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.03 or 0.00450607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00061221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.94 or 0.00147813 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.82 or 0.00564180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

