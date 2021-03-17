Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Position Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,492 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Peloton Interactive worth $36,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. White Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,528,000 after buying an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,717. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,584 shares of company stock worth $33,266,150. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

