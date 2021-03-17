Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) traded up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.29. 1,783,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,154,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 647,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

