PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $653,000.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $612,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00.

NYSE:PFSI traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 674,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.