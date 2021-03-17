PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart Sells 774 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Stacey D. Stewart sold 774 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $15,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 590,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,686. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,037,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.