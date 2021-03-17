PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220,808 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.32% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 331,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,982.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.