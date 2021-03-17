Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,534 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.78.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.06. 36,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.