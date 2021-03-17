Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 34,270 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology Group worth $22,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,994. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 411,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,385,542. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

