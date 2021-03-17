Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 293,713 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 972,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up approximately 1.1% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Lyft worth $47,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. The stock had a trading volume of 130,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $67.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 207,455 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $10,376,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,590,799 shares of company stock valued at $222,775,579. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

