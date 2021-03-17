Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 9,595 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $638.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.68. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $123.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

