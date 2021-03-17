Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 9,957 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.68. The stock had a trading volume of 199,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,975. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

