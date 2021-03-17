Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,274 shares during the period. Revolve Group makes up about 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 2.25% of Revolve Group worth $49,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,405,706 shares of company stock valued at $90,889,222. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. 16,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,643. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

