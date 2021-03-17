Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,827 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Farfetch worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $873,875,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $89,144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,300 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $141,465,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 692.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

NYSE FTCH traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $58.74. 93,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,645. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Farfetch Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

