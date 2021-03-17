Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 377.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after purchasing an additional 127,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $449,863,000 after purchasing an additional 436,619 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $425,795,000 after buying an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,443,584. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

