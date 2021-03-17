Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $16.47 Million Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,199 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $16,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. 36,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,291. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

