Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $108,613,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,817,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727,886 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.92. 1,072,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,342,223. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

