Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $25.36 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of StoneCo worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. 63,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,114. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.