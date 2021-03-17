Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $26.21 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,686 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.80 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,611. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.