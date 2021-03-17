Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $26.94 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,517 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 589,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,411,852. The company has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.